Zilla Price Reaches $0.0096 on Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, Zilla has traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $573,135.29 and approximately $455,983.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00065716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00020031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.68 or 0.00865688 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00065889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00096309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,493.01 or 0.08211291 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

