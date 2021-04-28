Zilliqa (ZIL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $369.53 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $2.19 billion and $369.53 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00075438 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002807 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000086 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,515,450,928 coins and its circulating supply is 11,223,983,775 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

