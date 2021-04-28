Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after buying an additional 2,975,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,495,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,103,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,647,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 307,798 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ZION. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

In related news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $468,063.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 4,382 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $240,221.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,995.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,934 shares of company stock worth $9,175,294. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

