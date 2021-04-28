ZrCoin (ZRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000535 BTC on exchanges. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $97,928.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

