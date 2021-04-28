Zuflo Coin (ZFL) Hits One Day Volume of $3,166.00

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded down 38.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, Zuflo Coin has traded down 79.5% against the US dollar. One Zuflo Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Zuflo Coin has a total market cap of $53,128.82 and approximately $3,166.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00065555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00072247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.66 or 0.00835870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00096385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin (CRYPTO:ZFL) is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog . Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Zuflo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.