ZumCoin (ZUM) Market Cap Tops $1.48 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 41.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.48 million and $31.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

