Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,200 shares, a growth of 497.8% from the March 31st total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,084.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZFSVF. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:ZFSVF opened at $414.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.49. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $279.81 and a 12 month high of $450.75.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.