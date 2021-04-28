Zynga (ZNGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Zynga has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.14–0.14 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.05–0.05 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zynga to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. Zynga has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -367.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $97,683.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,254 shares in the company, valued at $154,523.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 378,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $4,170,841.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,240,136 shares of company stock valued at $13,851,022. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZNGA shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

