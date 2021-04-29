$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Concrete Pumping posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $443.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.24.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

