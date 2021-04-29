-$0.08 EPS Expected for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:NEPT traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,239,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,540. The company has a market cap of $223.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $6,500,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $3,510,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 144,701 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

