-$0.09 EPS Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Target Hospitality reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.57 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday.

TH stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.07. 406,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,581. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $310.79 million, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.98. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 45.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,234 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 466.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $45,000. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

