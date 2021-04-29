$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Colony Credit Real Estate reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Colony Credit Real Estate.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 232.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE CLNC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,931. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.82. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,273,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,931,000 after buying an additional 254,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 175,202 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 121,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 611,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 86,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

