-$0.20 EPS Expected for Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.24). Loop Industries posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Loop Industries.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Loop Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,252,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Loop Industries by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Loop Industries by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loop Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,549. Loop Industries has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $358.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

