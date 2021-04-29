$0.21 EPS Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 290.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRR. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

