$0.28 EPS Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Luxfer reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on LXFR. B. Riley raised their target price on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Luxfer by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Luxfer by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 17,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.63 million, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

