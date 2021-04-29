-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) to post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vaccinex.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Vaccinex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vaccinex in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vaccinex by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vaccinex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VCNX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 203,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,398. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. Vaccinex has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

