$0.46 EPS Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.47. Match Group posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.64.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $344,796,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after buying an additional 1,416,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,004,000 after buying an additional 1,014,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,962,000 after acquiring an additional 961,425 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,027. Match Group has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of -240.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

