-$0.68 EPS Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will announce ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Pinduoduo posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PDD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Shares of PDD traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.49. 3,343,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,623,615. The stock has a market cap of $168.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.09 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.27 and a 200-day moving average of $147.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at $2,141,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 48,871 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,327,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Linden Rose Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,766,000.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

