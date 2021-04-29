-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to announce ($0.71) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 684,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 258,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 63,914 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.