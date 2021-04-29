$0.73 EPS Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 86,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -575.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $46.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

