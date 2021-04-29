$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 99,597 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 29,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,301,000 after buying an additional 338,671 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000.

PBH traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.85. 4,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,625. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

