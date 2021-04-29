$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. TC Energy reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRP. Bank of America cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in TC Energy by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 90,026 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in TC Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRP opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6852 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

