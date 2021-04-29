$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. eBay posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

EBAY stock opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64. eBay has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in eBay by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,078,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of eBay by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after buying an additional 2,049,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $388,381,000 after buying an additional 1,903,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

