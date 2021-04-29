$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Truist lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

Shares of THS stock opened at $47.74 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -477.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 666,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 488,033 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,809,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,802,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,820,000 after purchasing an additional 114,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 893,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,953,000 after purchasing an additional 74,909 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

