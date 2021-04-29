$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to post earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.10. American Electric Power reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $88.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,058. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 36.7% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $633,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 70.2% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

