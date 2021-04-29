$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $896.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $4.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

ODFL stock opened at $257.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $142.10 and a twelve month high of $259.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,907,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

