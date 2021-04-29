$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will post $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $823.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $5.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSTR opened at $168.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.35. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $99.02 and a 1 year high of $179.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

