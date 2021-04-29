$1.49 EPS Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to report $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Strategic Education reported earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRA stock opened at $82.75 on Thursday. Strategic Education has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $187.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

