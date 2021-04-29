$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the lowest is $1.49 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $421.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 258.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $8.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.54.

NYSE ALK opened at $68.65 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43.

In related news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at $12,104,643.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,887. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 450.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 92,276 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,247,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 69.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth about $486,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

