$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will announce sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

NYSE:MKC opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $76.42 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

