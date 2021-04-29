$1.52 EPS Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Synopsys reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $147.98 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.88.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

