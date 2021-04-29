$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will report sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. Pool posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.25.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $415.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.17. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $207.00 and a fifty-two week high of $426.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,833,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after acquiring an additional 239,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,345,000 after buying an additional 133,509 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 3,322.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after buying an additional 128,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pool by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,342,000 after buying an additional 99,424 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.