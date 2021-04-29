1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Gap Up to $24.81

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.81, but opened at $28.09. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 29,818 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $572,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,992,686.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,359 over the last three months. 51.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.