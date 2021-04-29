1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.750-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.1-800-FLOWERS.COM also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.750-1.800 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded up $4.25 on Thursday, hitting $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 68,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,871. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $554,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,505.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,359. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

