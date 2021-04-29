1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75 to $1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of approx +40% yr/yr or $2.086 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion.1-800-FLOWERS.COM also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.750-1.800 EPS.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,871. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $436,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,987.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,862 shares of company stock worth $5,071,359. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

