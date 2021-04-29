1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.180-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $459.75 million-$480.65 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.21 million.1-800-FLOWERS.COM also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.750-1.800 EPS.

NASDAQ:FLWS traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.06. 68,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $436,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,987.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,862 shares of company stock worth $5,071,359. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

