1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18 to $0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-15% yr/yr or $459.8 million to $480.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $424.18 million.1-800-FLOWERS.COM also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.750-1.800 EPS.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.50. 29,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,871. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $554,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,505.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,359. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

