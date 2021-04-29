$1.81 EPS Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,294,000 after purchasing an additional 93,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 235,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,936,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 248,706 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 326,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $88.75 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $90.57. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.