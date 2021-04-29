100,777 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.10. 162,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961,133. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.87.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

