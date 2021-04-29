111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Up 113.6% in April

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the March 31st total of 589,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ YI opened at $12.88 on Thursday. 111 has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in 111 by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 111 by 45.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 111 by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 116,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of 111 by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of 111 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

