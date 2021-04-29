$121.60 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will announce sales of $121.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.50 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $153.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $944.90 million to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%.

SEAS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,299,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,882. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 424,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 262,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

