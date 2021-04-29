134,615 Shares in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 134,615 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,053 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $157,933.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 73,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,835,976.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,800.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,402,431 shares of company stock valued at $34,851,637. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

