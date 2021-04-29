137,561 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 137,561 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 44.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

SQ stock opened at $254.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.50, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $24,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,262,259 shares of company stock valued at $303,037,009. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

