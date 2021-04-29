144,795 Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NOV by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in NOV by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.22. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.09.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

