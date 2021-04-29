$151.90 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report $151.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $135.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $612.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.15 million to $614.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $666.56 million, with estimates ranging from $658.30 million to $675.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $144.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 110.79 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $146.50.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

