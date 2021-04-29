15,339 Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $99,453.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,723.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $175,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,340 shares of company stock valued at $49,600,858 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of STAA opened at $137.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 721.77 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $138.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.13.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

