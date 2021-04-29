15,474 Shares in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.05% of PriceSmart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Brud E. Drachman sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $371,610.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,534.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,888 shares of company stock valued at $18,476,395. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSMT opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.11.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

