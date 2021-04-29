$16.35 Million in Sales Expected for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to announce $16.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.70 million to $17.00 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $37.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $105.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $106.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $180.95 million, with estimates ranging from $178.90 million to $183.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 38.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $74,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 391,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,116.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The company has a market cap of $47.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.30.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.