18,004 Shares in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CareDx by 140.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 48,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CareDx by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in CareDx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $789,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $898,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,704 shares of company stock worth $3,149,757 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Shares of CDNA opened at $80.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.87 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.51 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.