18,272 Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Bought by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of CSW Industrials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 770,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,276,000 after acquiring an additional 347,230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 661,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 367,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,133,000 after acquiring an additional 99,184 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after acquiring an additional 57,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total transaction of $277,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,744.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $701,928 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.86. 155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.20. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $143.78. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

